Marlon Humphrey calls out Ravens teammate Kyle Hamilton over reaction to Tyler Linderbaum signing with Raiders

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Monday appeared to take a shot at his teammate, safety Kyle Hamilton. It all started after the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with Tyler Linderbaum on a contract to make him the highest-paid center in NFL history.

Linderbaum spent the first four seasons of his career in Baltimore. He was a teammate of both Humphrey and Hamilton. The latter took to Instagram and posted a graphic of Linderbaum signing with the Raiders. One Ravens fan took exception to it, and called out Hamilton on social media.

“Sometimes I wonder if Kyle Hamilton hates the ravens,” the fan wrote on X. “Guy shares this and the likely signings but not a like, comment or share in relation to the Crosby or other ravens news. Maybe I’m overreacting but it’s something I’ve noticed for a while now.”

Well, Humphrey decided to respond. It sure looked like an apparent call-out of his own teammate.

“You’re not overreacting,” Humphrey wrote. “He’s exactly who you think he is!! I know him personally..!”

Marlon Humphrey went there with Kyle Hamilton…

Humphrey is one of the longest tenured players on the Ravens. Hamilton, meanwhile, is the face of the franchise on that side of the ball.

They have long been important pieces for Baltimore’s defense, though Humphrey is coming off a down season. As a whole, 2025 was a step back for the franchise, prompting major changes.

John Harbaugh was fired as head coach. Jesse Minter is in, and Baltimore’s front office wasted no time in giving him another superstar on defense. This past Friday, the Ravens acquired five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby from the Raiders in exchange for two first-round picks.

Crosby was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, with multiple destinations emerging in conversation. The Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears were at the center of the rumor mill, but reports said the Raiders continued to hold strong with their asking price of two first-round picks.

Ultimately, the Ravens were willing to pay it. If all the pieces align correctly, Baltimore should be a Super Bowl contender in 2026.