Marlon Humphrey relishing opportunity to send Aaron Rodgers into retirement

This Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens have a chance to send Aaron Rodgers straight into retirement. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is looking forward to it.

The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are playing for everything on Sunday Night Football. The winner takes the division title and clinches a playoff spot. Lose and, well, get nothing. But for Rodgers, a loss could mean the end of his Hall of Fame career.

Four weeks ago, Rodgers threw for a season-high 284 yards in a win over the Ravens. Humphrey is determined to make Rodgers’ last football memory a “negative one.”

“That first game we were like, ‘He done turned the clock back,'” Humphrey said, via the team’s website. “He hadn’t been that spot on, but he threw some great passes. He really etched himself into the rivalry well.

“We have to match that tempo. He’s going to come out there and give his guys great opportunities to get the ball and put it in places where it’s very hard to defend. It doesn’t matter who you’re guarding, who’s out there, you’ve got to be on your p’s and q’s. Great player, but we would definitely like to have his last memory be a negative one.”

Aaron Rodgers retirement: Steelers QB gives cryptic response to question over future plans

Rodgers, 42, said in June after signing with the Steelers that he anticipated the 2025 season being his last. He flirted with retirement this past offseason following his release from the New York Jets, before signing a one-year deal with the Steelers.

While there have been some struggles, the Steelers are one win away from winning the division, something they haven’t done since 2020. Rodgers has played in every game but one, throwing for 3,028 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 65.6% passing.

Rodgers could very well retire after the 2025 season. He could also return, and he left the door open for both options on Wednesday.

“I’m 42, and I’m on a one-year deal. You know what the situation is,” Rodgers said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Whenever the season ends, I’ll be a free agent. That’ll give me a lot of options if I still want to play — Not a lot of options, but … I would think maybe 1 or 2 if I decide I still want to play.

“But I’ve enjoyed this experience. Everybody in Pittsburgh has been fantastic to me on and off the field. It’s really what I was hoping for from this experience. It’s been even better than what I was hoping.”