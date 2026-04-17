Marshawn Lynch describes his Daytona 500 experience and it will leave you laughing

If there was any doubt about the energy surrounding the Daytona 500, Marshawn Lynch just erased it. The former NFL star offered a hilarious and brutally honest recap of his first experience at NASCAR’s biggest event. It perfectly captured the chaos and excitement that defines the sport’s crown jewel.

“I just went and did some shit that I never did before,” Lynch said, via the Get Got Pod. “I’ve been to many Super Bowls, but a NASCAR, Daytona 500? Oh my motherf—ing God. That was, by far, probably one of the best parties I ever been to, and it was the race.”

As you can tell, that reaction says a lot. Lynch, who built a reputation as one of football’s most colorful personalities during his time in the NFL, has seen just about everything, from Super Bowl runs to iconic “Beast Mode” moments. But even he was caught off guard by the unique atmosphere at Daytona International Speedway.

And he wasn’t alone. The 2026 Daytona 500 drew a wide range of celebrities, including Puka Nacua, Jon Gruden, Nate Bargatze, Miranda Lambert, Bert Kreischer and Michael Jordan, whose presence continues to bridge the gap between mainstream sports and NASCAR.

The weekend delivered plenty of memorable moments, including a few involving Lynch himself. Rookie driver Connor Zilisch shared a funny encounter with Lynch on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, detailing how a simple photo request turned into a classic misunderstanding.

“I walked up to Marshawn Lynch… I’m like, ‘Hey dude, can I get a picture?’” Zilisch said. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, bro.’ And he starts taking a picture of me. I was like, ‘No dude, can I get a picture with you?’”

The moment perfectly encapsulated Lynch’s personality. He’s laid-back, unfiltered and unintentionally hilarious. Moreover, Zilisch also crossed paths with Nacua during the weekend, highlighting just how much crossover appeal the Daytona 500 continues to generate across sports. On the track, however, things were far less lighthearted.

Zilisch, competing in his first Daytona 500, started 32nd and ultimately finished 33rd after being involved in a mid-race incident during Stage 2. Still, the experience, both on and off the track, left an impression.

For Lynch, though, the takeaway was simple. The Daytona 500 isn’t just a race; it’s an event. A spectacle and a party. If his reaction is any indication, it’s one that even seasoned stars didn’t see coming.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.