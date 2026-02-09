Eleven years after Marshawn Lynch came up inches shy of a potential game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds of Super Bowl XLIX, the Seattle Seahawks finally achieved revenge with a dominant 29-13 win over those same New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. And thanks to Nike, Lynch was able to be among the first to congratulate his former organization on the victory.

In a 30-second Nike commercial that aired during the first break after Seattle secured its victory Sunday night inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., the camera starts on a close-up on Lynch, who was sipping what appeared to be tea as slow jazz played in the background.

Check out the Nike ad below:

“Bitter really is an acquired taste, that’s how you know it’s not for everybody. But the real ones know where that flavor is,” Lynch said in the Nike ad. “When you get to the bottom of that mug, and there ain’t nothing left but that grit. That’s where you really appreciate that grint. ‘Cause nothing tastes as good as getting your lick back.”

Following several quick clips from the Seahawks victory Sunday night, Lynch takes a long sip from his tea cup before looking into the camera and saying: “Tastes good, don’t it?”

As most NFL fans will remember, back in 2015, after Lynch was tackled at the 1 under a minute left in regulation and the Patriots leading 28-24, then-Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll controversially called a pass on second down that resulted in an infamous endzone interception by New England’s Malcolm Butler that effectively sealed the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX victory in Glendale, Ariz. Carroll was immediately lambasted for not allowing Lynch to finish off the drive with a run, with some calling it one of the dumbest play calls in Super Bowl history.

Well, 11 years later, both Lynch and the Seahawks got their “lick back” thanks in large part to second-year Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald allowing Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III to carry the load offensively Sunday night. Walker finished with 135 yards on 27 carries in the game to finally secure the Seahawks’ second-ever Lombardi Trophy — even if it came a few years too late for Lynch, who is six years into his retirement from the NFL.

Walker’s Super Bowl MVP win was the first by a running back since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII back in 1998. The last three Super Bowl MVP awards have been won by quarterbacks.