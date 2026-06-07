Martin Truex Jr. on Denny Hamlin honoring Kyle Busch after Michigan win: 'It was special to see'

Martin Truex Jr. loved seeing Denny Hamlin pay tribute to Kyle Busch after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan on Sunday. After the race, Truex reacted to Hamlin honoring Busch after mathcing is career win total.

“It was special to see. You could just feel the energy,” Martin Truex Jr. said on the Prime Video broadcast. You could feel the crowd going crazy for that. Denny said it perfectly- a great tribute. Everybody is thinking about Samantha [Busch] and their family. What they’ve been through is just horrific. We’re all thinking about them, but man, Denny is just on fire. What can you do right now?”

Truex knows Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch very well, as the three were teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing. The trio was together when Truex joined the team in 2019 and remained together for four seasons. Truex was with Joe Gibbs Racing until his retirement at the end of the 2024 season.

Hamlin is now tied with Busch for ninth on the all-time Cup Series wins list with 63. After the race, Hamlin discussed the significance of earning the win after Busch’s death.

Denny Hamlin continues to think of Kyle Busch

“I mean, the off-season, it was rough for me, it was rough for the NASCAR family, we lost a lot of people,” Hamlin said. “This week we lost Gentleman Ned [Jarrett], the original badass of the 11. We’re still thinking of Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, Lennix.

“You know, just an unbelievable feeling to be able to strap in every week, and I don’t take it for granted, this opportunity that I’m in. I just love we’re making the best of it.”

Hamlin earned his third victory of the season and his second in as many weeks. In the last five races, Hamlin has finished in the top five in four of them. After finishing second in the final standings last season, Hamlin looks poised to win his first Cup Series title this year.

Truex joined the Prime Video broadcast team while enjoying his retirement. In his career, the 45-year-old won 34 Cup races, two Cup Series regular-season championships and one Cup Series title in 2017.



