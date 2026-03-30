There may be a big surprise in store for tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Video circulating online shows a hooded figure being escorted alongside a security guard into a special entrance of Madison Square Garden.

As for who it is? Anything is possible. It appears we won’t know until RAW kicks off on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET.

A hooded person has arrived at MSG for WWE Raw



Credit to @jjoseph___



pic.twitter.com/EZ6whWNPC6 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) March 30, 2026

Monday’s event marks the third Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 42. Storylines are coming to their conclusions in time for the Grandaddy of Them All.

As for the unidentified performer in the video above — the get-up does resemble the masked figures Seth Rollins has been parading around with ever since his return from injury. Some on social media are considering Bron Breakker but that was debunked after he was spotted walking in with shorts and a hoodie on. Beakker has been out with injury but is expected to be healed up for the big show.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns being face to face in front of the sold-out crowd in Madison Square Garden has already been announced. Among the other pre-announced segments include the World Tag Team Championship match between the Usos (c) and Logan Paul & Austin Theory in a street fight. Penta will defend the Intercontinental title against Kofi Kingston. Brock Lesnar returns to confront Oba Femi after being dropped last week. Finn Balor will take the mic at address the Judgement Day’s betrayal and Iyo Sky takes on Raquel Rodriguez.

How a masked individual — or perhaps a surprise debut or return in general could be worked into any of these spots remains to be seen. For now, most of the WrestleMania matches appear to be in motion. But leave it to WWE to keep everyone on their toes inside a venue that is near and dear to the company’s heart.

WrestleMania, meanwhile, will once again be another two-day event. It’ll be held inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026.