An absolutely terrifying scene unfolded during Stage 3 of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Bristol. Mason Maggio narrowly escaped his No. 91 Chevy Camaro when it went from pouring smoke to engulfed in flames.

Scary moment for @MasonMaggio1 as his car becomes engulfed in flames. pic.twitter.com/v45Zaw8xBl — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) April 12, 2026

“You’re on fire. Get out. You’re on fire. Get out. Get out,” the No. 91 team was heard saying over the radio.

It appears the NASCAR driver escaped the blaze without injury, thanks to some quick-thinking crew members who helped to yank him from the car. The CW broadcast caught up with Maggio in the wake of the fright. He explained what went wrong with the car.

“I’m all good. I knew there was gonna be a lot of sparks under the lights here at Bristol, I just didn’t expect my car to ignite it, so. Just a shame. We were doing okay. We were hoping for a better day. But it was weird. I just saw the oil pressure start to drop out of nowhere on that last restart, and lo and behold, I was in smoke. We just lost the motor at that point. I didn’t expect it to go up in flames like that…” Maggio said.

Maggio wasn’t required to go to the medical center after the incident.

Per NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi, the crew needed an entire bag of speedy dry “and then some” to clean up the fluids left over after the blaze was extinguished.



