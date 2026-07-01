Massive brawl breaks out during Red Sox vs. Nationals, leads to multiple ejections

A massive brawl broke out in the bottom of the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals. The incident led to multiple ejections.

With one out in the frame, Washington right-hander Cade Cavalli struck out Boston first baseman Willson Contreras looking. As Contreras began his march back to the Red Sox dugout, though, it appeared as if Cavalli said something in the direction of the three-time MLB All-Star. Contreras did not take too kindly to the jab, leading to the brawl.

All in all, three players and Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy were ejected for the scuffle. Contreras – who threw his helmet at Cavalli – Boston outfielder Nate Eaton and Washington right-hander Miles Mikolas had their nights cut short following the incident.

Willson Contreras, Nate Eaton, Miles Mikolas and Chad Tracy have been ejected after this scuffle at Fenway Park pic.twitter.com/aNcxRZ1clK — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) July 1, 2026

The incident involving Contreras comes just four nights after the Red Sox first baseman was involved in another altercation. In Boston’s game against the rival New York Yankees on June 26, Contreras had some choice words for right-handed pitcher Will Warren. Warren pitched Contreras high and tight on a 3-2 count, leading to the batter jarring Warren as he trotted up the first base line. The benches cleared, but cooler heads ultimately prevailed.

Boston Red Sox are experiencing ‘season from hell’ following promising 2025 campaign

Contreras’ failed attempt to hit Cavalli with his helmet comes as Boston continues to struggle through the 2026 season. The Red Sox won 89 games last season and played in the postseason for the first time since 2021, leading to high expectations this season. Boston, however, has not performed anywhere close to those expectations.

Through 83 games, Boston has a 37-46 record, which puts the team in last place in the American League East. The Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora following their 10-17 start to the season, promoting Chad Tracy to the position. Under Tracy, Boston is 27-29, but remain nowhere near the Postseason picture.

“We are happy to have the time to be full time parents, that’s the truth, but also we are disappointed that we didn’t finish the job,” Cora wrote in an email to the organization following his firing in April. “I respect the direction the organization is taking. A lot of talented people will help to accomplish the ultimate goal, having another duck boat parade. One last thing, keep showing up everyday and don’t take the Fenway experience for granted, your working place is the best in the world.”