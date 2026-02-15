A massive wreck with about 30 laps to go in the United Rentals 300 at Daytona on Saturday night in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series collected more than a half dozen drivers. The contact started with Jeb Burton getting into Ryan Sieg in the middle of a large pack.

Burton got into the back bumper of Sieg and spun him, sending the car perpendicular to the track and leaving other drivers trying to dart out of the way. Not everyone was so lucky.

Among others, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, Natalie Decker, Jeremy Clements and Taylor Gray were caught up in the wreck with Burton and Sieg at Daytona. A couple cars took devastating damage, with at least two catching fire.

We are back under caution on Lap 92 for this incident in Turn 2. pic.twitter.com/67vRftJpkK — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts (@NASCAROReillyAP) February 15, 2026

The radio chatter flew after the big wreck. And one team seemed to think Burton was somewhat intentionally gunning for Sieg.

“What was Jeb doing?” asked Jesse Love, who has raced for the lead at Daytona for much of the night. His spotter quickly chimed in.

“He knew what he was doing when he saw the number,” the spotter said, per Toby Christie. Others were a bit more heated, including Decker, who was taken out during the wreck.

For his part, Burton seemed to think the crash was on Sieg. He quipped on his radio that it seemed Sieg came down into him on the track at Daytona.

“I don’t know if (Sieg) didn’t know I was there or what,” Burton said, per Dustin Albino of NASCAR.com. In any case, the big wreck ruined the night of several potential competitors in an otherwise compelling race. That said, everyone had work to do to catch Austin Hill.

Austin Hill sweeps both stages

Austin Hill dominated the start of the race at Daytona, winning the first stage comfortably and then fending off a nice push from some JR Motorsports cars in the second stage to win that too. He was the favorite heading into the final stage, though Love was quite competitive.

Hill battled Love hard through the early portions of the second stage, then Love fell off. A few others gave chase, including Rajah Caruth (who led his first lap at the NOAPS level) and Karson Kvapil.

But in the end it was Hill who was able to block off Kvapil on the final lap to take the stage win, sweeping them at Daytona. Hill has now won seven of the last 14 stages at Daytona. He has also claimed his 22nd and 23rd stage wins at the NOAPS level.