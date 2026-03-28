A major wreck with about 17 laps remaining in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wiped out a good chunk of the field. Coming off a restart, cars got stacked up immediately in the third row of the field.

The wreck started when Lee Pulliam‘s car seemed to fail to take off, a misshift as the CW broadcast put it. The car behind him immediately slammed into Pulliam’s back bumper hard, crunching the hood.

Smoke flew and the field quickly stacked up behind Pulliam. Multiple cars had significant front end damage.

BIG pile-up during the restart with many cars taking damage.



We'll have a furious finish coming up here at Martinsville on The CW! pic.twitter.com/8tSFZydmt1 — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) March 28, 2026

“God, I hate that,” Pulliam said, according to The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi. “God, I am sorry.”

Moments earlier, JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. had talked about Pulliam’s excellent day in his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut. He forewarned that things could get dicey at Martinsville in the final laps. So he was quick to comfort Pulliam after the incident.

“I know you didn’t want that to happen, but don’t worry about it,” Earnhardt said, per Dustin Albino. “Sh*t like that happens.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. provides timely NASCAR warning

Moments before the restart that went horribly wrong for Pulliam in his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut, team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. had provided a stark reminder on the broadcast. Anything can happen late at Martinsville.

Pulliam was leading at the time, looking to pull off the improbable. Earnhardt knew nothing was guaranteed.

“I’m always nervous, I don’t care who’s driving our car,” Earnhardt said. “Especially Martinsville, caution inside of 50 to go. This could get ugly, so this is not fun for owners, I’ll say that.”

Unfortunately, NASCAR had other plans for Pulliam. He’ll still be in the mix for the win, as it didn’t appear he had much damage. There just might be more than a few drivers upset with him after the costly miscue.