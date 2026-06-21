Massive wreck at San Diego deals significant damage to Connor Zilisch, Shane van Gisbergen

A massive wreck at San Diego took out two of the leaders — and the favorites to win — at the Anduril 250 during the middle of Stage 2. Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen were both involved in the wreck.

Both cars had significant damage, and crews were working to get Zilisch out of the car. After a few moments, he was able to exit the car and walk off on his own power. He had taken the worst of the contact into the outside wall.

The crash occurred when things went three wide going into a corner. Zilisch’s car was pushed into the outside wall by the No. 33 car of Austin Hill. After Zilisch slammed into the wall he was stacked up with both Hill in front and van Gisbergen from behind.

Van Gisbergen was able to drive his car off the track, while crews were tending to Zilisch inside his car for several moments. The 19-year-old driver was eventually able to exit the car on his own power. The race went into a red flag.

BIG CRASH ON THE RESTART!



SVG AND ZILISCH ARE INVOLVED! pic.twitter.com/bOrghcm9y5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 21, 2026

The race at San Diego had mostly avoided cautions through the early going. The yellow flag had come out a couple times — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lost power at one point and Bubba Wallace lost a tire on the track.

But the major contact had mostly been avoided at San Diego until Zilisch slammed into the wall. He had been racing with the lead midway through the second stage, though he was being pushed hard by Hill, van Gisbergen and others.

Hill, of course, won Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at San Diego. He had plenty of speed on Sunday, too, looking like he could potentially contend for the win.

It’ll be interesting to see how many drivers were collected in the wreck and how many days are ended. According to Sirius XM NASCAR’s Davey Segal, both van Gisbergen and Zilisch will be DNFs.

As for the crash itself, Hill seemed to take responsibility for causing it when speaking on his team radio. He noted that his rear brakes locked up on him, causing him to come down the track into Zilisch.