The Masters is known for tradition unlike any other. That extends well beyond the golf course and into the concession stand.

With the 2026 Masters Tournament set to begin April 9 at Augusta National, one of the most talked-about traditions has once again held firm. Concession prices remain remarkably affordable in an era of rising costs across sports.

The official 2026 Masters Food Menu… where inflation does not exist.



It will only cost you $75.75 for one of everything on the menu. pic.twitter.com/tHAmShZWkQ — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) April 6, 2026

Leading the way are the event’s signature staples. Egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches will once again cost just $1.50, a price that has not changed since 2002. While nearly everything else in sports has seen dramatic increases over the past two decades, Augusta National has maintained its commitment to keeping food prices fan-friendly.

There is however one new addition to the menu. The Masters candy bar will debut in 2026, priced at $2.25, joining a lineup of snacks that continues to blend Southern flavor with affordability. Meanwhile, last year’s addition, the savory tomato pie, has been removed, along with peanuts.

Beyond the headliners, the rest of the menu continues to offer a wide variety of low-cost options. Apple slices, along with plain and BBQ chips, will be available for $1.50. Cookies are priced at $2, while southern cheese straws and Georgia pecan caramel popcorn come in at $2.50 and $2, respectively. Fans looking for a sweeter, regional touch can grab a Georgia peach ice cream sandwich for $3.

In a sports landscape where concession prices often draw criticism, the Masters stands out as a rare exception. Of course, the focus next week will still be on the action at Augusta National, though this year’s field will look noticeably different.

Two of golf’s most recognizable names, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, will not be in attendance. Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, announced he will miss the tournament due to a personal family health matter. Woods, meanwhile, has stepped away from golf indefinitely as he focuses on his health following a rollover crash and subsequent DUI charge.

Their absence leaves the door open for a new storyline to emerge at one of the sport’s most iconic events. Still, while the leaderboard may change, some things at Augusta remain exactly the same. Affordable concessions, timeless traditions and a fan experience that continues to set the standard.

At the Masters, even in 2026, you can still grab one of the most famous sandwiches in sports for less than two dollars. And that might be just as iconic as anything happening on the course.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.