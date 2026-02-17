Matt Hamilton reacts to missing 2026 Winter Olympics, details partnership with Swiffer

Matt Hamilton, a curler who won a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, would have loved to be competing in the 2026 Games right now. On3 recently spoke to Hamilton about missing this year’s Winter Olympics after his team lost in the U.S. Olympic trials final in November.

“It’s obviously a bummer,” Matt Hamilton told On3. “I wish I was competing, without a doubt, but those guys are great dudes. Team Casper that’s competing, a bunch of really nice guys, very down to earth, fun, sociable, and they put a lot of time in, like I have, so they’ve definitely earned this. I don’t feel slighted at all.”

Hamilton competes for Team Shuster, which includes John Shuster, who has competed in five straight Winter Olympics. When Hamilton and Team Shuster won gold in 2018, they became the first American team to win gold in curling. Hamilton also competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics with Team Shsuter, but the team missed out on winning a medal after losing to Great Britain in the semifinals and Canada in the bronze medal game.

Matt Hamilton says winning a gold medal has changed his life

Hamilton also detailed how winning the gold medal impacted his life. “It’s been amazing, from the opportunities with great partnerships like Swiffer to my current job,” Hamilton said. “I’m on ESPN Radio in Madison, Wisconsin. I’ve got my own radio show. Right after the Olympics, I got to go to the ESPYS. Like I went to the ESPYS and was rubbing shoulders with Alvin Kamara and Mikaela Shiffrin from the Olympics downhill team, and like Trent Dilfer.

“To be included in that as a gold medal-winning Olympian, and to even be nominated for Team of the Year, was just such an honor that I can’t put into words how amazing and how much my life changed for the better. And it was pretty good to start, and now it’s almost like living a movie after that gold medal, so it’s been great.”

As Hamilton mentioned, he has partnered with Swiffer for the Winter Olympics. It’s fitting for Hamilton to work with the brand since the products are similar to the equipment used in curling.

“It’s a match made in heaven,” Hamilton said. “I had so many people send me videos of them like swiffering their floors, saying that they were curling, or people sliding different, various items, and Swiffers were the closest household item that most people had to a curling broom. So this has been a match made in heaven for a long time, and I’m just so thrilled that I got to be the one they chose to help them bring Swiffer and curling together on the forefront. So yeah, it was a great time.”