Matt Holliday to sell his Oklahoma home for $12 million
Former MLB star and World Series champion Matt Holliday has listed his Oklahoma home for $12 million. The estate includes 136 acres, a 7,500 square foot home, a two-level pool, which is $2 million, a baseball field, and a barn with a batting cage and pickleball court.
Sports and business reporter Joe Pomliano said Matt Holliday bought the land for $3 million, then built the house. The home is listed on Zillow, and it says it was built in 2022 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
You can see pictures of the home below.
“There are luxury homes… and then there are estates that truly take your breath away,” the description of the home states on Zillow. “This is unquestionably one of the most extraordinary and luxurious properties in all of Oklahoma. Impeccable design, exceptional craftsmanship, and a commitment to excellence are evident in every detail of this remarkable one-level estate, located just 40 minutes from Edmond.”
The description also says, “This is more than a home—it is a private compound built for lifestyle, performance, and legacy. A rare opportunity to own one of Oklahoma’s most luxurious and amenity-rich estates. Around $3M in custom furniture is included.”
A look at Matt Holliday’s MLB career
Holliday grew up in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and played baseball and football at Stillwater High School. The Colorado Rockies selected Holliday in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB Draft, and he made his Major League debut in 2004.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
CFB targeting
Rule changes proposed
- 2New
Updated Bracketology
Big movers on the bubble
- 3
Brendan Sorsby
Texas Tech QB sued by Cincinnati
- 4Hot
NCAA
Tampering to bring penalties
- 5
CFB Transfer Portal
Biggest spenders, highest-paid
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Holliday was with the Rockies for five seasons before being traded to the Oakland Athletics in 2009. During the 2009 season, the Athletics traded Holliday to the St. Louis Cardinals, and he signed a seven-year contract extension with the team at the end of the 2009 season. Holliday was with the Cardinals for eight seasons and helped the team win the World Series in 2011.
In 2017, Holiday signed a one-year contract with the New York Yankees and hit his 300th career home run in May of that year. He returned to the Rockies in 2018 and retired once the season was over.
In his MLB career, Holliday registered a .299 batting average, 2,096 hits, 316 home runs, and 1,220 RBIs. He was named an All-Star seven times, won the Silver Slugger Award four times, and the Cardinals selected him to their Hall of Fame.