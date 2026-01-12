Matt LaFleur addresses uncertain future in Green Bay, details conversations with Packers management

Matt LaFleur spent the 2025 season knowing his contract with the Green Bay Packers would be up after the 2026 season. An extension never came before or during the season and now, LaFleur appears to be on rocky ground after Saturday’s NFC Wild Card Round defeat to the Chicago Bears.

The Packers, at one point, had a 21-3 lead over their NFC North rival. They led 21-6 after 45 minutes of play. Then came the fourth quarter, 15 minutes LaFleur and Green Bay would like to forget. The Packers were outscored 25-6 as the Bears completed their largest playoff comeback in franchise playoff history.

There were already rumblings that LaFleur could be on the hot seat if Green Bay had another early playoff exit. After what unfolded at Soldier Field, it’s no longer just chatter; it’s a realistic possibility.

LaFleur on Sunday had his end-of-season press conference. He revealed he will meet with team president Ed Policy either Sunday night or Monday. LaFleur added he briefly spoke with Policy on the team plane home Saturday night. As for his job status, LaFleur’s focus isn’t there.

“We’re fresh off this loss. My sole focus is on our players, our team, and just trying to find ways to get better,” LaFleur said. “We talked briefly on the plane, and there’s going to be a time where we’re going to get together — either later tonight or tomorrow sometime.”

Packers have a decision to make about Matt LaFleur

LaFleur, 46, has been the Packers’ head coach since 2019. He is 76-40-1, with a pair of NFC Championship Game appearances. But Green Bay, under LaFleur, has just one playoff win out of their last five. The Packers ended the 2025 season, including Saturday, on a five-game losing streak. They did not win a single game after All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons tore his ACL in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos.

Injuries certainly played a role in Green Bay’s collapse. Whether that factors into Policy’s decision making remains to be seen. LaFleur is still planning on being the head coach in 2026, he told reporters.

“This is one of one,” LaFleur said. “I love this place. I love the people. As much as you guys drive me nuts sometimes, I love you guys. I love our players, the locker room, everybody in our organization. I mean, this is a unique place. The community has been outstanding. I grew up in the midwest and it’s got the same type of vibe that I grew up [with] in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

“So, people are just — unless you’re from here, you don’t understand, I think, how friendly everybody is. And it’s nice no matter who you are, you’re walking down the street, and people say hello to one another. I’ve lived other places, so I think this is a unique place, this is a special place. My kids love it here, my family loves it here.”