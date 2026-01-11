Matt LaFleur, Ben Johnson exchange brisk handshake after Bears beat Packers in NFL playoff
There’s no love lost between Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. That much was clear once again on Saturday night after the Bears knocked off the Packers 31-27.
The two coaches went to shake hands at midfield after a tense, back-and-forth game. LaFleur approached Johnson with his hand outstretched.
The Bears coach raced in but was very abrupt in shaking LaFleur’s hand before turning about 45 degrees and darting off. It was a very short handshake and the broadcast team calling the game for Amazon Prime instantly commented on it.
“That’s a very cursory handshake,” Mike Tirico said on the call. “No love lost between these two.”
You can view the handshake below. It includes audio of Tirico’s call.
Bears stage massive comeback vs. Packers
Matt LaFleur had plenty to take issue with on Saturday night after his team blew an 18-point lead in the contest. Green Bay led 21-3 at one point before eventually giving up a huge rally in the third and fourth quarter.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Dylan Raiola
Sets first visit
- 2Hot
Eric Singleton
Prized commit sticking in SEC
- 3
Chaz Coleman
Picks SEC school
- 4Trending
Transfer Portal Intel
Cam Coleman, Damon Wilson
- 5
CFP Title Game Odds
Indiana vs. Miami line set
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams and company just slowly started working their way back. Tight end Colston Loveland was a huge part of the comeback bid, too.
Loveland caught eight passes for 137 yards in the contest. He consistently moved the sticks in the second half.
Williams and the rest of the Bears then just came through in the clutch. A missed field goal and a missed extra point by the Packers created an opening. And Chicago took full advantage.
The winning touchdown came with 1:43 left in the game. Williams dropped back and found a wide open DJ Moore streaking down the left sideline. He put it right on him for the 25-yard touchdown, which made the score 31-27 Bears.