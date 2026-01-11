There’s no love lost between Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. That much was clear once again on Saturday night after the Bears knocked off the Packers 31-27.

The two coaches went to shake hands at midfield after a tense, back-and-forth game. LaFleur approached Johnson with his hand outstretched.

The Bears coach raced in but was very abrupt in shaking LaFleur’s hand before turning about 45 degrees and darting off. It was a very short handshake and the broadcast team calling the game for Amazon Prime instantly commented on it.

“That’s a very cursory handshake,” Mike Tirico said on the call. “No love lost between these two.”

You can view the handshake below. It includes audio of Tirico’s call.

Quick handshake between Ben Johnson and Matt LaFleur 👀



(📺 Prime) pic.twitter.com/qYSKlSG5bK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2026

Bears stage massive comeback vs. Packers

Matt LaFleur had plenty to take issue with on Saturday night after his team blew an 18-point lead in the contest. Green Bay led 21-3 at one point before eventually giving up a huge rally in the third and fourth quarter.

Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams and company just slowly started working their way back. Tight end Colston Loveland was a huge part of the comeback bid, too.

Loveland caught eight passes for 137 yards in the contest. He consistently moved the sticks in the second half.

Williams and the rest of the Bears then just came through in the clutch. A missed field goal and a missed extra point by the Packers created an opening. And Chicago took full advantage.

The winning touchdown came with 1:43 left in the game. Williams dropped back and found a wide open DJ Moore streaking down the left sideline. He put it right on him for the 25-yard touchdown, which made the score 31-27 Bears.