Matt LaFleur, Packers players shotgun beers with Luke Combs

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and several Packers players seemed to enjoy their time at the Luke Combs concert at Lambeau Field this past weekend. On Monday, the Packers shared a video of LaFleur and the players shotgunning beers with the country music star while they were on stage.

“You’re shotgunning tonight?” Luke Combs said to Matt LaFleur at the beginning of the video. When everyone was on stage, they began shotgunning cans of Miller Lite, and the crowd at Lambeau Field erupted.

So that’s what memories are made of, @lukecombs pic.twitter.com/ff20Hajfn4 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 18, 2026

Combs was in Green Bay for his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour and performed at the home of the Packers on Friday and Saturday. The 36-year-old is on tour to promote his new album The Way I Am, which was released in March.

Combs is an NFL fan, but his team is the Carolina Panthers. “That was six years old when the Panthers became a team,” Combs said on the ManningCast in November. “I was living in Charlotte at the time. It’s in the blood, I guess, for me really.”

Matt LaFleur reacts to Packers’ 2026 schedule

The Packers had some time to enjoy themselves while they prepared for the 2026 season. Voluntary workouts began on April 20, and the team will have OTAs during the weeks of May 26, June 1, and June 15. Between the third and second weeks of OTAs, the Packers will have their mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.

Before LaFleur and the Packers appeared at Combs’ concert, they learned the schedule for the 2026 season. LaFleur recently spoke to Packers.com about the schedule and what stands out compared to previous seasons.

“Every year, the schedule is the challenge,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, one of the things that I think factors in each and every year is the health of your football team and how you implement deloading weeks to take a little off the players. The one thing that’s unique about this year it’s probably the most unique schedule in regards to how many days you have off in between games that we’ve ever experienced.”