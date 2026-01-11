When Matthew Stafford won his first Super Bowl in the 2021 season, his place in NFL history changed. No longer would Stafford be viewed only for his time with the Detroit Lions, which included a lot of losing.

Now, he would be known as the quarterback who came to Los Angeles in his mid 30s and put the Rams over the top. Stafford, now 37, continues to build out his Hall of Fame resume. Coming off a 34-31 win over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Wild Card Round, Stafford and the Rams are three victories away from winning another Lombardi Trophy.

If that happens, former NFL quarterback and current FOX Sports analyst Matt Leinart believes a lot would change for Stafford. Then, in Leinart’s mind, Stafford would have an argument to be a top five quarterback of all-time.

If Matthew Stafford wins another Super Bowl, I think it’s time to start putting him in that Top 5 QBs of All Time conversation….,” Leinart wrote Sunday on X.

Matthew Stafford might be NFL’s best right now

Of course, putting together a list of that nature is subjective. Furthermore, most would find it impossible to compare what Otto Graham, Johnny Unitas or even Terry Bradshaw did in their respective eras versus what we see in today’s game.

For what it’s worth, the numbers do show that Stafford will go down as one of the most productive passers in league history. Stafford is sixth all-time with 64,516 passing yards and seventh all-time with 423 passing touchdowns. He already has one Super Bowl and could very well win another this season.

Stafford is also showing zero signs of slowing down. He came back this season after an offseason in which his back injury dominated headlines around him. Stafford put together his finest campaign to date, throwing for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was named First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career and is the favorite to win the league MVP award.

At this moment in time, nobody is better than Stafford. As for where he falls in NFL history, that will be a debate for the future.