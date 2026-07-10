Matt Miller controversy: ESPN analyst placed on leave amid fantasy scam complaints

Just days after the Missouri attorney general’s office opened an investigation into ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, Miller has been placed on leave by ESPN. Miller revealed the news on Friday, via social media.

“A quick update: The surgery to remove my left arm was successful with hopes of an eventual prosthetic replacement. Similarly, the femur and patella surgeries were also successful and the fantastic surgery team was able to save my left leg.

“To best focus on my healing and recovery, I’m stepping away indefinitely and will be placed on leave from ESPN. Thank you to all for the prayers and thoughts; please keep them coming.”

Miller revealed on June 23 that he had suffered significant life-threatening injuries — including the amputation of his left arm — as a result of “a serious car accident” in his home state of Missouri the week prior. Following this announcement, Awful Announcing published a story detailing multiple accusations from fantasy football league participants alleging Miller scammed them out of their promised winnings in purported charity leagues he started.

A quick update: The surgery to remove my left arm was successful with hopes of an eventual prosthetic replacement. Similarly, the femur and patella surgeries were also successful and the fantastic surgery team was able to save my left leg.



To best focus on my healing and… — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 10, 2026

Miller, a former professional scout, has also been accused of failing to provide paid-for scouting instruction.

Awful Announcing received multiple complaints about Miller following original story

Awful Announcing claims it has received additional complaints from “over 40 more individuals” sharing similar stories involving Miller, including “many of whom have sent evidence supporting their accounts,” since its initial story was published Wednesday. As recently as last season, Miller served as commissioner of 91 fantasy leagues in 2025 alone, per his now-locked account with fantasy football platform Sleeper.

Allegations about Miller’s past improprieties went viral online in the days following the ESPN analyst’s Jun. 23 announcement that he suffered significant life-threatening injuries — including the amputation of his left arm — as a result of “a serious car accident” in his home state of Missouri the week prior. Miller’s family subsequently started a GoFundMe page to help with rising medical costs.

Donations to Miller’s GoFundMe page have since been paused as of last Friday morning, but not before more than $51,000 has been raised through 436 donations. Many of Miller’s ESPN colleagues have already donated, including $5,525 from Pat McAfee and $1,000 from veteran NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

For now, Miller will not be producing content for ESPN in the midst of his recovery, and the investigation by the Missouri AG.

On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this article.