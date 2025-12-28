The Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan have had conversations about the former NFL quarterback making a return. No, this is not a Philip Rivers situation; you won’t see Ryan taking snaps next season — or so we think.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the two sides have discussed the possibility of Ryan rejoining the franchise in a front office role. Ryan is “seriously considering” and talks are ongoing.

Ryan, 40, spent the first 14 seasons of his career with the Falcons. He went 124-109-1 as a starter, leading Atlanta to a Super Bowl LI appearance in 2016. That season, Ryan was named the league’s MVP. Ryan is the franchise’s all-time leader passer with 59,735 yards and 367 touchdowns.

The Falcons traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2022 season. Ryan played one final season in Indianapolis before retiring. Last year, he signed a one-day contract to retire as a Falcon.

“I wanted nothing else as a kid other than to play professional sports,” Ryan said at the time. “In April of 2008, [the Falcons] gave me that opportunity. I know draft picks are never an easy decision. There’s lots of options, there’s lots of ways you can go. So, for me, it was a responsibility every day to make sure you guys were right and I tried to do that the best that I could for the 14 seasons here.

“Thank you for the confidence then, thank you for the confidence through those 14 years, and thank you for the friendships that continue on. I’ll certainly always be pulling for Atlanta and the Falcons.”

Matt Ryan, now NFL analyst, could return to Falcons in 2026

He transitioned into broadcasting upon retirement, joining CBS Sports. Ryan is an analyst for “The NFL Today,” CBS Sports‘ NFL pregame show.

The Falcons came into the 2025 season with expectations of competing for an NFC South title. Sitting at 6-9 with two games remaining, Atlanta is eliminated from playoff contention. Now, the organization is hoping to get Ryan on board as a key member within the front office.

Other quarterbacks have done it in the past. John Elway previously served as general manager of the Denver Broncos. Dan Marino currently serves as special advisor to the vice chairman, president and CEO with the Miami Dolphins.