Matt Ryan takes jab at Philip Rivers while discussing role as Falcons' President of Football

Matt Ryan took a jab at Philip Rivers while he was discussing his role as the President of Football for the Atlanta Falcons. During his introductory press conference, the former Falcons quarterback said his new role does not involve him making a comeback.

“I’m not trying to call plays. I’m not trying to run your offense. I’m not trying to pull a Philip Rivers and come back and play,” Matt Ryan said. “I’m not doing any of those. Most importantly, I’m trying to get the right person in here in both of those positions.”

Ryan was referring to the Falcons hiring a new general manager and head coach. In Ryan’s role as the Falcons’ President of Football, he will oversee all aspects of Falcons football for the organization. Once the new general manager and head coach are hired, both will report to Ryan.

“Arthur [Blank] gave me the chance of a lifetime almost twenty years ago, and he’s done it again today,” Ryan said in a press release. “While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I’ve always been a Falcon. It feels great to be home. I could not be more excited, grateful, or humbled by this new opportunity. I began my career with a singular goal: to do right by the Blank family, the Falcons organization, the City of Atlanta, and especially our fans. My commitment to the success of this franchise has not changed. I’m beyond ready to help write a new chapter of excellence.”

Looking at the careers of Matt Ryan and Philip Rivers

The Falcons selected Ryan in the first round (No. 3 overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft and became one of the top QBs in the league. Ryan set franchise records for career passing yards (59,735), attempts (8,003), completions (5,242), passing touchdowns (367), passer rating (94.6), completion percentage (65.5,) and 300-yard games (73). He won the MVP award in 2016 and led the Falcons to two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl appearance.

If Ryan wanted to, he could make a comeback since he’s only 40 years old. Philip Rivers returned to the NFL this season at 44 after being away for five years. Rivers played in three games for the Indianapolis Colts and threw for 544 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Before the comeback, Rivers played for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2004 to 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl eight times. He spent the 2020 season with the Colts and announced his retirement in January 2021.