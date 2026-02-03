Matt Ryan won't commit to Michael Penix Jr. as Falcons' starting QB

Matt Ryan is not ready to say that Michael Penix Jr. will be the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons when the 2026 season kicks off. At the introductory press conference for new general manager Ian Cunningham, Ryan was asked if Penix will be the Falcons’ starter when he returns from an ACL injury.

“Neither of us are the head coach of the football team, so we can’t answer your question on that,” Ryan said on Tuesday, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. “… I think as we start to get into this process and dive deeper into the roster — how it currently stands, where it’s going in the future — I think those are conversations that’ll be a part of it.

“Quarterback’s obviously very important, and we’re excited about Mike and what he’s doing with his rehab. I’ve been up at the facility the last three weeks, and Michael’s been in there attacking that, and he’s in a good space right now, so we’re excited about where he is at. But certainly, a lot of discussions for us about the entire roster.”

Looking at Michael Penix Jr.’s numbers for the 2025 season

The Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He became the full-time starter at the start of the 2025 season and completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions in nine games. Penix missed the second half of the season after suffering a torn ACL in November. He’s expected to be out anywhere from nine to 12 months.

Atlanta selected Penix after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. Cousins played in 10 games this past season and completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,721 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is expected to be released by the team after his contract was adjusted.

The Falcons are looking for consistency, as they have not made the playoffs since the 2017 season. At that time, Ryan was the starting QB, and he had a stellar career with the Falcons. Ryan played in Atlanta from 2008 to 2021 and was named to the Pro Bowl four times. He was also selected to the All-Pro First Team, won the NFL MVP award, and led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2016 season. The Falcons named Ryan the team’s president of football in January.