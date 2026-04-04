Matthew McConaughey pens letter to David Beckham ahead of Austin FC, Inter Miami match

Inter Miami is set to open a brand new stadium on Saturday. The MLS club plays host to Austin FC, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Austin FC minority owner Matthew McConaughey appears to be on his way to attend the game, hoping to take in what should be a fantastic atmosphere.

Before getting there, McConaughey decided to pen a letter to a fellow owner, David Beckham. Not many people have impacted MLS like Beckham, who came to play in the United States in 2007. McConaughey thanked him for doing so ahead of the World Cup while also finding success at Inter Miami.

“As Austin visits Miami today for a little shindig on your new pitch, I want to first shout out a sincere ‘thank you’ — you didn’t create soccere over here in the US, but you damn sure supercharged it,” McConaughey said.

“When you came to the Galaxy you gave MLS fresh legitimacy, you turned games into events, and you essentially changed MLS from a proving ground to a premier destination — THANK YOU.

“Now, you’re out in Miami, on a similar mission just in a different position — I’ll tip my hat to that. Now, I write you today, because my Austin FC club and a busload of verde and black fans are coming into your sea of pink and looking to upset your opening party, so I’m gonna need you and your buddy Leo to make some room for us this weekend.

“And with the world’s eyes upon us as this summer draws near, we here in the capital of Texas look forward to stopping by to continue cementing one more cornerstone of American soccer for the world to witness.”

Inter Miami is five games into the 2026 season, winning three of them. It’s early but they are in third place in the Eastern Conference, having a chance to move up depending on Saturday’s result. Right now, New York City FC and Nashville FC occupy the top two spots. Things certainly will change in the coming months.

Looking over to the West, Austin FC has not shared the same fortune. McConaughey has seen just one win and two draws from his club. Getting back to winning ways is certainly going to be key.

Before then, a nice letter for Beckham came from McConaughey’s desk. Now, we can hope the match turns out to be just as good. Because the fans inside the new stadium will certainly be up for the occasion.