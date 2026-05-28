When the Los Angeles Rams selected Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft, it felt like they were drafting Matthew Stafford’s likely successor. Simpson spent just one year as Alabama’s starting quarterback, meaning his starting experience was a talking point during the pre-draft process.

After the Rams’ selection, there was chatter about how the decision was received behind the scenes. However, head coach Sean McVay denied that, and Simpson confirmed a “secret meeting” took place. Stafford also had plenty of good things to say about his relationship with the rookie.

Stafford said he and Simpson have hit it off through their first few months together in Los Angeles. Of course, the goal is still to win games since the Rams are still in win-now mode. But at age 38, Stafford knows he can help develop an up-and-coming quarterback in the building – even if he went to a rival school.

“I’m in there with him in the meeting room, on the practice field, trying to share as much knowledge as I can,” Stafford said on The Pat McAfee Show’s primetime special Wednesday night. “Listen, I was a big fan of Ty when he was playing at Alabama. I sent him a text after he got drafted and said, ‘Really enjoyed watching you play. Just, you were just in the wrong jersey.’ … I did enjoy watching him play. He’s a talented kid.

“I’m going to do everything I can to get this team ready to play, to win, but at the same time, share some of the knowledge that I’ve gained throughout my career because I wouldn’t be in the seat that I am right now, talking to you guys after a really good football season, if I didn’t have people that were helping me out along the way, too. So I’m happy to do that. He’s been a sponge, man. He’s looking to get better. And really, that’s everybody on our team, all the young guys that we picked.”

Even after the Rams drafted Ty Simpson, Matthew Stafford isn’t going anywhere. He agreed to a one-year extension with the franchise this week worth up to $60 million.

The deal will take effect ahead of the 2027 season. That means Stafford now has two years left on his contract with the Rams.

Stafford is coming off an MVP season in 2025 while leading the Rams to the NFC Championship. He led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns during his 17th season in the league.