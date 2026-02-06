As Super Bowl LX weekend approaches, Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby‘s availability has evolved into a massive developing story around the league.

NFL on FOX’s Jay Glazer joined Yahoo! Sports Daily live from Radio Row on Wednesday and stated that Crosby’s time with the Raiders is most likely done. During his time with the organization, Crosby has been named a two-time Second Team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler.

“The day it happened, no less than 20 teams called me,” Glazer said. “And they asked, ‘Dude, is this real? Can we get him? What’s it for?’ I’m like ‘I’m not there yet but yes, it’s real.’ … It’s Maxx’s decision. [The Raiders] don’t want to do it. But he was just like ‘I’m not going through another rebuild.’”

Maxx Crosby sets record straight on Jay Glazer, Raiders report

The Raiders star joined ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd‘ on Friday to give an update on the situation, from his point of view. Crosby missed the last two games of the season with a knee injury.

“Nowadays, especially this past year, year and a half, I’m not talking about stuff like that because that’s not my job and I’ve been advised, ‘Hey, Maxx, i think it would be best —,’ some of the best mentors of my life (have said), ‘Maxx, I know you care a lot about it, you’re obsessed with it, you want to win no matter what, but you can’t control everything.’ And I’ve learned that,” Crosby said. “Now that I’m quiet, I’ve got random people making big statements for me and they’re like, ‘Oh, Maxx must have told them this.’ For me, I just sit back and laugh because I know my truth and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don’t have to explain nothing to nobody.”

“…All the noise, it’s news to me sometimes. I got up yesterday, or two days ago, I looked at my phone and now all of a sudden, I got a bunch of PR people talking about what Maxx is doing. I just laugh because if I address it, someone’s gonna pick apart what I say there. So, it’s a lose-lose. I’m just gonna keep doing what I’m doing.”

If the Las Vegas Raiders were to trade Crosby, there’s no doubt he would command a massive haul. Across seven seasons with the Raiders, Crosby boasts 439 career tackles, 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. The Raiders are slated to pick No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.