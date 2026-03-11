Maxx Crosby's agent releases statement after Ravens nix Raiders trade due to medical concerns

After the Baltimore Ravens nixed a trade for Maxx Crosby, his agent spoke out. CJ LaBoy of The.Team (formerly Wasserman) said the Las Vegas Raiders star might even be ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery, citing his surgeon.

The Raiders and Ravens agreed to a deal last week to send Crosby to Baltimore, seemingly ending months of trade rumors. In exchange, Las Vegas was set to receive two first-round picks – one in 2026 and another in 2027.

At the end of the regular season, Crosby went on injured reserve due to a knee injury and underwent surgery for a torn meniscus. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini first reported Crosby failed his physical with the Ravens, but LaBoy said his surgeon declared him nearly ahead of schedule.

“Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache,” LaBoy wrote on X. “Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons.”

Crosby was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, with multiple destinations emerging in conversation. The Dallas Cowboys were among the teams at the center of the rumor mill, but reports said the Raiders continued to hold strong with their asking price of two first-round picks.

After news of the failed trade broke Tuesday, multiple reports said the Cowboys are out of the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes entirely. It’s part of the fallout of the news, especially considering the legal tampering period for free agency began Monday and the new league year starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

“If indeed it was medical, which is what the indications are right here … there are 32 teams with 32 doctors and 32 degrees of risk tolerance,” said NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “If a player fails a physical with one team, it does not mean necessarily he’s going to fail that physical with another team. But think about the fact that the Cowboys have already pivoted and agreed to a trade for Rashan Gary with the Green Bay Packers for a fourth-round pick.

“If you start unwinding these other moves – which there is no indication Dallas would want to do that – you’re creating all kinds of questions across the NFL. This cannot be overstated: we have not, in my more than two decades covering the NFL, seen a bigger trade called off for any reason.”