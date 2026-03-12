After a nixed trade to the Baltimore Ravens, it appears Maxx Crosby is ready to run it back. He posted a simple messaged on social media Wednesday night: “I’m a Raider.”

Crosby was in Baltimore on Tuesday going through the final steps to become a Raven following Friday’s blockbuster trade. The Ravens agreed to trade two first-round picks – one in 2026 and another in 2027 – to the Raiders in exchange for the star pass-rusher. However, Baltimore canceled the trade due to a failed physical, meaning Crosby went back to Las Vegas and the Ravens got their picks back.

From there, questions swirled once again about Crosby’s future. As it turns out, that will be in Las Vegas as he declared his plans to be with the Raiders in 2026 amid rumors about another trade.

Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t. 🦅🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/8IZXiDYMio — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) March 12, 2026

“Everything Happens For A Reason,” Crosby wrote on X Wednesday night. “Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im [sic] A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t.”

Crosby’s future came very much into question late in the 2025 season after the Raiders placed him on season-ending reserve due to a torn meniscus. That decision, though, led him to leave the facility and further fueled trade speculation.

Then, as free agency and the new league year approached, all eyes were on what would be next. Crosby was considered the biggest trade domino on the market, and it fell Friday night when the Ravens agreed to the deal. But the Raiders sent a shockwave across the NFL with a two-sentence statement on Tuesday night.

“The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby,” the Raiders said. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Reports then surfaced that Crosby failed his physical, with Baltimore presumably having concerns about his recovery from surgery. However, Crosby’s agent said his surgeon declared him on schedule in his recovery, perhaps even ahead of the initial timeline. Still, it was worth wondering if the Raiders would get their asking price of two first-round picks after the Ravens called off the trade.

It doesn’t appear to be a question anymore. Crosby said he plans to be back in Las Vegas in 2026, meaning the Raiders will retain the centerpiece of their defense to pair with some of their new additions in free agency. They bolstered that unit with signings such as Nakobe Dean, Kwity Paye and Quay Walker after thinking they traded Crosby.