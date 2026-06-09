Maxx Crosby details 'long offseason,' says he's in a 'really good place'

Maxx Crosby is moving forward with the Las Vegas Raiders after the trade with the Baltimore Ravens collapsed. On3 recently spoke to the five-time Pro Bowl defensive end about how he’s feeling as the 2026 season approaches.

“I feel incredible, man. It’s been a long offseason,” Maxx Crosby told On3. “I definitely had some adversity, but ultimately it’s made me stronger and made me better in every way. I feel really good, man. I’ve been working my ass off non-stop, and I’m in a place now where I’m getting really close.

“I’m starting to forget that I even have an injury, and that’s the hardest thing for me is to slow down. I’m in a really good place, man, but I feel incredible, especially just in all aspects of my life. I feel rejuvenated, extremely excited, and just excited to go on this journey again, man. We’re getting close.”

In January, Crosby underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus. It was an injury he played through since Week 7 of last year before the Raiders placed him on injured reserve on Dec. 27. Crosby still had a strong 2025 season, registering 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six passes defended, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

Crosby will enter the 2026 season healthy and do the same thing he has done since entering the NFL in 2019. “I keep it really simple, man. I want to be the best in the world at what I do,” Crosby said.

Maxx Crosby says SAXX is a ‘great partner’

“I don’t chase stats. I don’t chase other people. It’s me versus me every single day. So, being the best version of myself and what that looks like, that’s improving across the board, that’s leading my guys, bringing more guys with me, being a better all-around player from pass rush to run game to everything I do, and being more disruptive, taking the ball away. I’ve been extremely intentional with that all offseason.”

Along with preparing for the 2026 season, Crosby is continuing his partnership with SAXX. A big reason Crosby enjoys working with the underwear brand is that he and SAXX have a lot in common.

Courtesy of SAXX

“They’ve been a great partner for a long time, and we’ve had a lot of shared interest,” he said. “Obviously, me sacking the quarterback is a big one, and the two Xs as well made it just a no-brainer when it came to the partnership. And then once I got the brand and was able to actually try the product, I was sold immediately. So they’ve been incredible with me, and have nothing but good things to say about them.

And when asked about what he likes most about SAXX, Crosby said, “I think just the comfortability. You’re able to wear it in any climate, any type of condition, you could work out in them, and they’re extremely comfortable. So that’s the main thing for me is comfortability.”