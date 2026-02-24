On Tuesday, Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek said he expects defensive end Maxx Crosby to remain with the team next season, per NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. Trade rumors around Crosby began to circulate this offseason after Fox Sports reported that the two-time All-Pro didn’t want to be involved in another rebuild.

Crosby didn’t play the final two games of the Raiders’ season after being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Crosby reportedly wasn’t happy with the organization’s decision and left the Raiders’ practice facility in response.

Crosby underwent knee surgery in January. During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd earlier this month, Crosby addressed his future with the Raiders.

“Now that I’m quiet, I’ve got random people making big statements for me,” Crosby said. “They’re like, ‘Maxx must’ve told them this.’ For me, I just sit back and laugh because I know my truth, and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don’t have to explain nothing to nobody.

“I’m getting healthy. I’m in the building every single day. I’m in this building from 6 a.m. when it’s dark out, and I’m here until almost 2. … That’s all I care about, so all the noise, that’s news to me sometimes.”

Despite initially suffering his knee injury in October, Crosby finished the 2025 campaign with 73 tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass deflections and an interception. He also notched a career-high 28 tackles for loss.

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the season with a 3-14 record and possess the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The team is expected to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Tuesday isn’t the first time Spytek has expressed his desire for Crosby to be a Raider next season. In January, Spytek raved about the 28-year-old standout.

“I’ve had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it’s been well documented that he didn’t love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players,” Spytek said. “… I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I’ve been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that.”