Headed to Baltimore now, former Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby released a nearly 13-minute video thanking everyone associated with the first seven years of his career. It was a touching tribute.

Crosby began the video seemingly in shock that he had been traded. Though that was always a possibility, the stark reality of leaving Las Vegas was setting in.

“Can’t believe that this is a real thing,” Maxx Crosby said. “It’s been seven years being with the Nation, Raider Nation has given me everything. My family, I’ve had the chance to get married, have the most beautiful daughter in the world. Grew as a man, as a player, as a leader, as a human being.

“One thing I can say above all else is I gave y’all everything I got, and I have no regrets about that. I put everything into trying to win as a Raider.”

While playing for Las Vegas, Maxx Crosby delivered 439 tackles, 133 tackles for a loss and 69.5 sacks. He became one of the league’s most feared pass-rushers.

Getting to experience that in Las Vegas was a dream, Crosby said. He appeared to have few regrets.

“I’m not trying to get emotional already, but it’s tough, man,” he said. “It’s been a damn journey since the day I got drafted. I’ll never forget that 510 number coming and that number hitting my phone when I was in Texas at my draft party, not knowing where that was. Getting a call from Jon Gruden giving me an opportunity of a lifetime to be a Raider. It felt perfect.”

Maxx Crosby admittedly didn’t have the ultimate team success he would have liked. But he will look back on his time in Las Vegas fondly.

He’s making one thing clear, though. It’s time for a new chapter in Baltimore.

“I feel like I didn’t deliver on bringing a championship to the Raiders, but right now things are going to change,” Maxx Crosby said. “I wish the whole Raider Nation the absolute best. But it’s time for this next chapter, man. I’m so excited. I love all of y’all, all of my supporters, everyone tuning in.”