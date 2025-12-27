The Las Vegas Raiders are placing Maxx Crosby on season-ending injured reserve, the franchise announced. He is also expected to need surgery for his knee injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The Raiders made waves Friday when news broke they planned to shut Crosby down for the remainder of the season. He was not happy with that decision and left the facility, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed.

By undergoing surgery, Crosby would be sidelined into the offseason, Schefter reported. The franchise released a statement confirmed the star pass rusher would go on season-ending IR.

“We have made the decision to place Maxx Crosby on the Reserve/Injured list for the remainder of the 2025 season,” the Raiders said in a statement. “After deliberate and thorough consultation with multiple top medical professionals, it became clear that this decision is in the best interest of both the franchise and the player.

“Maxx is the ultimate warrior, and he has fought extremely hard to compete each week with his teammates since injuring his knee mid-season. We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions. He is a true Raider on and off the field – we look forward to his leadership and toughness into 2026 and beyond.”

Crosby has 73 total tackles this season tackles this season, as well as 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interceptions. He is the third Raiders starter who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Crosby previously made it clear he did not want to be shut down for the season and intended to continue playing. But speaking with reporters Friday, Carroll confirmed the star defender left the building following their conversation. He added the decision was not spur-of-the-moment and has been in the works for a few days.

“We’ve been talking about this for a couple of days,” Carroll said. “This didn’t just spring on him. It was exactly like you would think he would do, and he should do, and I agree with him 1,000 percent on how he responded, and I responded the same way, and I get it.

“… After an evaluation we did on Monday or Tuesday, it just looks too bad. And so, he didn’t take the news like that, and I didn’t want to take the news like that. … He was talking about ‘I like to get out of here.’ And I said, ‘yeah, get out of here.’”