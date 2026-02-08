Maxx Crosby on potential UFC career in future: 'It might just happen'

Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby just wrapped up his seventh NFL season, all with the Raiders. The Eastern Michigan alum recorded 73 tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 15 games. He missed the last two games of the season with a knee injury.

As Crosby’s future with the Raiders remains uncertain, it appears as if his next step could potentially be the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Crosby, who stated that he ‘loves fighting’, revealed that UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell and UFC CEO/President Dana White have reached out to him about joining the company down the line.

Scary: Raiders star DE Maxx Crosby says that Dana White is “fully convinced” he could become the UFC heavyweight champion in the future.



“If it makes sense, it might just happen.” 👀



Crosby would be the best MMA fighter of all time. pic.twitter.com/PCgb0TMgsO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2026

“You know it’s funny, Hunter Campbell and Dana (White) they’re hilarious. They’re fully convinced that by the year 2030 or 2031, I’m gonna be the Heavyweight Champion,” Crosby said during an interview on CBS Sports HQ. “I’m that type of person where I’m never gonna put a limit on what I do. You live one life. I definitely have certain things I want to accomplish and certain things I want to do. I’m never gonna close a door on an opportunity, so I actually don’t know.

“My body’s been through a lot, but if it makes sense at the time and it’s in my heart and soul that I want to go out there and compete, it might just happen. You never know. I love fighting and I feel like I’ve got the mentality, athleticism, power, and speed. It’s about putting that all together and being fully in.”

Maxx Crosby sets record straight on Jay Glazer, Raiders report

NFL on FOX’s Jay Glazer joined Yahoo! Sports Daily live from Radio Row on Wednesday and stated that Crosby’s time with the Raiders is most likely done. During his time with the organization, Crosby has been named a two-time Second Team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler.

“The day it happened, no less than 20 teams called me,” Glazer said. “And they asked, ‘Dude, is this real? Can we get him? What’s it for?’ I’m like ‘I’m not there yet but yes, it’s real.’ … It’s Maxx’s decision. [The Raiders] don’t want to do it. But he was just like ‘I’m not going through another rebuild.’”

The Raiders star joined ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd‘ on Friday to give an update on the situation, from his point of view.

“Nowadays, especially this past year, year and a half, I’m not talking about stuff like that because that’s not my job and I’ve been advised, ‘Hey, Maxx, i think it would be best —,’ some of the best mentors of my life (have said), ‘Maxx, I know you care a lot about it, you’re obsessed with it, you want to win no matter what, but you can’t control everything.’ And I’ve learned that,” Crosby said. “Now that I’m quiet, I’ve got random people making big statements for me and they’re like, ‘Oh, Maxx must have told them this.’ For me, I just sit back and laugh because I know my truth and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don’t have to explain nothing to nobody.”

“…All the noise, it’s news to me sometimes. I got up yesterday, or two days ago, I looked at my phone and now all of a sudden, I got a bunch of PR people talking about what Maxx is doing. I just laugh because if I address it, someone’s gonna pick apart what I say there. So, it’s a lose-lose. I’m just gonna keep doing what I’m doing.”