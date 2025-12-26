Maxx Crosby rumors: Pete Carroll addresses pass rusher leaving facility, potential fallout

Raiders defensive Maxx Crosby left the team’s facility on Friday after he was informed he will be sitting during Las Vegas’ game against the New York Giants on Sunday. He didn’t attend the team’s ensuing practice. On Friday, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addressed Crosby’s absence.

“We’ve been talking about this for a couple of days,” Carroll said. “This didn’t just spring on him. It was exactly like you would think he would do, and he should do, and I agree with him 1,000 percent on how he responded, and I responded the same way, and I get it.

“… After an evaluation we did on Monday or Tuesday, it just looks too bad. And so, he didn’t take the news like that, and I didn’t want to take the news like that. … He was talking about ‘I like to get out of here.’ And I said, ‘yeah, get out of here.'”

Crosby didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a knee injury that has been afflicting him since October. Alas, Crosby hasn’t missed a game yet this season.

The two-time Second-Team All-Pro boasts 73 tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interceptions this season. He is the third Raiders starter who has been ruled out of the team’s Sunday game.

He joins tight end Brock Bowers and safety Jeremy Chinn. The loser between the Raiders and Giants on Sunday will have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. When asked about the Raiders potentially securing the top pick in the upcoming draft, Maxx Crosby didn’t mince words.

“Yeah, I don’t give a s*** about the pick. I don’t play for that,” Crosby said. “My job is to be the best defensive end in the world, and that’s what I focus on every day, and being a great leader and being an influence. … That’s [the front office’s] job. But that’s got nothing to do with me.”

Carroll said he doesn’t anticipate the organization’s decision to sit Crosby to affect his relationship with the five-time Pro-Bowler. He reportedly talked to Crosby four times on Friday alone.

In March, Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension with $91.5 million guaranteed. At the time, the deal made Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants will square off at 1:05 PT on Sunday. The game will air live on CBS.