Maxx Crosby trade: Adam Schefter provides new timeline for Raiders to deal star pass rusher

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided an update on Maxx Crosby since the Baltimore Ravens backed out of the trade with the Raiders. A new timeline emerged and it could, essentially, go towards the NFL Draft.

Crosby failed his physical with the Ravens, causing Baltimore to back out of the trade and reacquire their NFL Draft picks. But a trade is not out of the question for Las Vegas.

For now, Crosby heads back out west with his original team, but everything is seemingly in limbo as he rehabs from injury and surgery. Schefter provided the latest on Get Up Wednesday.

“The Las Vegas centers take back Maxx Crosby,” Schefter said. “They’re taking calls from other teams. Maybe there’ll be a trade that materializes down the line, but right now, he needs to get healthy before he can even pass a physical with another team.”

Host Mike Greenberg suggested it could wait until the NFL Draft as the new league year is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET. On that note, Crosby returning to the Raiders is not expected to affect all of the other free agent acquisitions done by the Raiders.

“The Raiders would have done every single deal that they did during free agency. The only one that you could wonder if maybe it might not have happened is maybe there might not have been the need to add another defensive lineman like Kwity Paye, but they are thrilled to have Kwity Paye,” Schefter said.

“So they’re going to honor all those contracts, that’s not an issue. And even if the Maxx Crosby trade hadn’t been made, the raiders were going to offer Tyler Linderbaum so much money that he was going to go to Las Vegas either way. So all those other scenarios, I don’t believe, are really overly affected. This was a decision that was made that impacts the money involved against the cap, the cash and the two first round picks, which now obviously go back to Baltimore.”

One team that will not be re-entering the Crosby sweepstakes is the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports. They were in deep talks to acquire Crosby before the Raiders agreed to the deal with Baltimore, and after missing out, made a trade with the Green Bay Packers for pass-rusher Rashan Gary.

During his seven seasons with the Raiders, Crosby made five straight Pro Bowls and was a two-time Second Team All-Pro selection. This past season, he had 73 total tackles, a career-high 28 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks across 15 games. He notably missed the last two games of the season after the Raiders put him on season-ending injured reserve due to a knee injury.