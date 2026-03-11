The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of the trade for Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders announced. News of the deal broke over the weekend.

As part of the deal, widely reported Friday, the Ravens were preparing to send two first-round picks – one in 2026 and another in 2027 – to Las Vegas in exchange for Crosby. The star edge rusher was the subject of multiple trade rumors late in the season and into the offseason, but it appears the trade is off.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Crosby failed his physical on Tuesday. As a result, the trade is off, and Baltimore will get its first-round picks back.

“The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby,” the Raiders said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Crosby was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, with multiple destinations emerging in conversation. The Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears were at the center of the rumor mill, but reports said the Raiders continued to hold strong with their asking price of two first-round picks.

However, the Ravens stepped up and were willing to meet the asking price. Crosby then addressed the move Saturday on his podcast and appeared surprised at the move. Raiders general manager John Spytek had previously said during the NFL Scouting Combine that he expected the star pass-rusher to be in Las Vegas this coming season.

“Can’t believe that this is a real thing,” Crosby said. “It’s been seven years being with the Nation, Raider Nation has given me everything. My family, I’ve had the chance to get married, have the most beautiful daughter in the world. Grew as a man, as a player, as a leader, as a human being.

“One thing I can say above all else is I gave y’all everything I got, and I have no regrets about that. I put everything into trying to win as a Raider.”

All told, during his seven seasons with the Raiders, Crosby made five straight Pro Bowls and was a two-time Second Team All-Pro selection. This past season, he had 73 total tackles, a career-high 28 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks across 15 games. He notably missed the last two games of the season after the Raiders put him on season-ending injured reserve, which led him to ultimately leave the team facility.