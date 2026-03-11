As the NFL sorts through the fallout of the Baltimore Ravens’ decision to withdraw the Maxx Crosby trade after a reported failed physical, one team could re-enter the mix. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Dallas Cowboys could still have interest in the Las Vegas Raiders star.

The Ravens agreed Friday to send a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 first-rounder to the Raiders in exchange for Crosby. The five-time Pro Bowler was the subject of many trade rumors later in the season and through the offseason, and Baltimore was willing to meet the reported asking price.

However, just four days later, the deal is off. In the immediate aftermath, Pelissero said the Cowboys might still be interested in Crosby despite the Ravens’ medical concerns. Dallas was notably one of the teams very much in the mix before Friday’s news.

“The news that the Maxx Crosby blockbuster trade is off has sent shockwaves through the league,” Pelissero said on NFL Network. “I am on the phone … with many people around the league all trying to get answers on exactly what transpired here and the ripple effects this has across other moves that have been made. Tens of millions, hundreds of millions of dollars spent by various teams across the league. Trades that have been executed, in part, because there’s a domino effect that starts with the biggest domino. That was Maxx Crosby.

“There are teams that are going to be interested, still, in a Maxx Crosby trade. But there are a lot of things that they need to get answers on, starting with the medical. I would specifically say the other team that was in it at the end … is the Dallas Cowboys. I am told the Dallas Cowboys would still be interested in a Maxx Crosby trade.”

Maxx Crosby trade started ‘domino effect’

When it comes to medical concerns, which The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported is the reason why the Maxx Crosby trade fell through, Tom Pelissero noted each team has different doctors. As a result, there are differing medical opinions across the league, and it comes down to being comfortable with the risk.

That said, multiple moves have taken place throughout the legal tampering period ahead of free agency, which – like the new NFL league year – starts Wednesday. As a result, there could be even more of a ripple effect from Tuesday’s news. It’s complicated, though.

“If indeed it was medical, which is what the indications are right here … there are 32 teams with 32 doctors and 32 degrees of risk tolerance,” Pelissero said. “If a player fails a physical with one team, it does not mean necessarily he’s going to fail that physical with another team. But think about the fact that the Cowboys have already pivoted and agreed to a trade for Rashan Gary with the Green Bay Packers for a fourth-round pick.

“If you start unwinding these other moves – which there is no indication Dallas would want to do that – you’re creating all kinds of questions across the NFL. This cannot be overstated: we have not, in my more than two decades covering the NFL, seen a bigger trade called off for any reason.”