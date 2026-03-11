After the Maxx Crosby trade fell through, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to meet and discuss next steps, ESPN’s Ryan McFadden reported. Of note, there are major salary cap implications after the Baltimore Ravens pulled the agreement due to medical concerns.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, the trade is off. That means the Ravens will get their first-round picks back – their 2026 and 2027 selections – and Crosby will head back to the Raiders. Las Vegas will also now have his $35.8 million salary cap hit on the books.

Of course, plenty has changed since news of the Crosby trade broke Friday night. The Raiders have been particularly active in free agency, notably signing center Tyler Linderbaum to the largest contract for an interior lineman in history.

All told, Las Vegas has committed $281.8 million in contracts across seven deals, including six multi-year agreements. Four known contract breakdowns – Linderbaum, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Nailor and Kwity Paye – added a combined $42 million toward the 2026 salary cap, according to data from Spotrac. Detailed figures for Quay Walker, Eric Stokes and Malcolm Koonce were not yet available.

Without counting Crosby’s $35.8 million hit or the three remaining new contracts, the Raiders would have more than $86 million in cap space remaining. By putting Crosby back on the books, at least for the time being, Las Vegas has $50.8 million in Top-51 space, without accounting for the three additional contracts.

The Raiders’ free agent spending not only came after agreeing to trade Crosby to the Ravens, but also as they got ready for the NFL Draft. The wide expectation is they will end up selecting former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick.

But after the Baltimore trade, Las Vegas was set to have the No. 14 overall selection, as well. That pick will head back to the Ravens, who will also get their 2027 first-rounder back.

Now, all eyes are on what happens next for both Maxx Crosby and the rest of the league. Remember, the deal with the Ravens came together Friday, just three days before the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period. Teams had the ability to start negotiating with free agents Monday at Noon ET, and free agency will officially begin Wednesday when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET.

During his seven seasons with the Raiders, Crosby made five straight Pro Bowls and was a two-time Second Team All-Pro selection. This past season, he had 73 total tackles, a career-high 28 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks across 15 games. He notably missed the last two games of the season after the Raiders put him on season-ending injured reserve due to a knee injury.