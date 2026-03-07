Maxx Crosby trade: NFL insider reveals Cowboys offer

The Las Vegas Raiders traded star defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round draft picks. The Ravens were far from the only team interested in the two-time All-Pro. Shortly after reporting the trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed what the Dallas Cowboys offered the Raiders for Crosby.

“The Cowboys were willing to offer a first- and second-round pick to the Raiders for Maxx Crosby but, logically and understandably, Las Vegas opted for the two first-round picks from the Ravens,” Schefter wrote on X.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports Jonathan Jones reported that the Dallas Cowboys could be “best positioned” to land Crosby. However, the tides seemingly turned over 48 hours. NFL Network’s Jen Slater said a source close to the situation told her that the Cowboys weren’t willing to give up two first-round draft picks.

On Thursday, NFL insider Trey Wingo reported the Cowboys will target defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is a four-time Pro Bowl selection. Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks in 2024.

The Cincinnati Bengals opted not to use their franchise tag on Hendrickson this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent. While Hendrickson is a phenomenal talent, he wouldn’t bring the same accolades to Dallas as Crosby.

Crosby finished the 2025 campaign with 73 tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass deflections and an interception, despite suffering a knee injury in October and ultimately missing two games. Crosby also notched a career-high 28 tackles for loss.

He underwent knee surgery in January after being placed on injured reserve. Crosby reportedly wasn’t happy with the organization’s decision to put him on the IR. Now, the 28-year-old will have a fresh start in Baltimore.

Crosby won’t be the only fresh face on the Ravens’ sideline next season. In January, the organization hired Jesse Minter to be its next head coach. Minter was the Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive coordinator last season.

Under Minter’s supervision, the Chargers’ defense only allowed 285.2 yards of offense per game, the fifth least in the NFL. Prior to the Ravens hiring him, Minter had never been a head at the collegiate or NFL level. He’s excited for the opportunity.

“I am truly honored to serve as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens,” Minter said. “This is an organization whose values, culture and tradition of excellence reflect everything I believe about the game of football and how it should be played.”