Maxx Crosby trade: Ravens reason for backing out of Raiders DE deal revealed, per report

Bombshell news dropped in the NFL on Tuesday night. The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of their trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders broke the news with a simple statement: “The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time.”

But no reasoning was provided. That began to leak on Tuesday night via a handful of plugged-in NFL reporters.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini was first to report that Maxx Crosby did not pass his physical. All deals are pending the passing of a physical. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo also corroborated that it is “a medical reason.”

As part of the deal, widely reported Friday, the Ravens were preparing to send two first-round picks – one in 2026 and another in 2027 – to Las Vegas in exchange for Crosby. The star edge rusher was the subject of multiple trade rumors late in the season and into the offseason, but now the deal is off.

Crosby was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, with multiple destinations emerging in conversation. The Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears were at the center of the rumor mill, but reports said the Raiders continued to hold strong with their asking price of two first-round picks.

However, the Ravens stepped up and were willing to meet the asking price. Crosby then addressed the move Saturday on his podcast and appeared surprised at the move. Raiders general manager John Spytek had previously said during the NFL Scouting Combine that he expected the star pass-rusher to be in Las Vegas this coming season.

“Can’t believe that this is a real thing,” Crosby said. “It’s been seven years being with the Nation, Raider Nation has given me everything. My family, I’ve had the chance to get married, have the most beautiful daughter in the world. Grew as a man, as a player, as a leader, as a human being.

“One thing I can say above all else is I gave y’all everything I got, and I have no regrets about that. I put everything into trying to win as a Raider.”

All told, during his seven seasons with the Raiders, Crosby made five straight Pro Bowls and was a two-time Second Team All-Pro selection. This past season, he had 73 total tackles, a career-high 28 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks across 15 games. He notably missed the last two games of the season after the Raiders put him on season-ending injured reserve, which led him to ultimately leave the team facility.

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.