Maxx Crosby trade rumors: ESPN's Adam Schefter reveals expected compensation for Raiders star

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the potential trade compensation for Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, should the team move him. It’s going to take a lot, as in, a Micah Parsons-type package.

“I was told that the Raiders don’t want to trade [Maxx Crosby], and if they even contemplated it, then it would take a Micah Parsons type package,” Schefter told 97.5 The Fanatic. “That’s what I was told. Do I think they are getting two firsts and a player, no.

“Do I think they want to trade him, no. Do I think he’ll be traded like AJ Brown [could be], that’ll change by the week … Any deal involving Maxx Crosby, I would think for the Raiders to make that deal, would take a first round pick at minimum.”

Schefter maintained that Crosby is more likely to stay a Raider because the team does not want to move him. But if they do, it’s going to take a lot in return to trade a player like Crosby, who’s in his prime.

Crosby’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors, even dating back to the 2025 in-season trade deadline. However, things are now picking up steam. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler went on Get Up on Thursday morning, where he revealed that as many as 20 teams are showing interest in making a move for Crosby.

Crosby also reportedly told Tom Brady, who has a share of ownership in the team, that he won’t play for the team again. This comes on the heels of another report that he was done with the team following a disastrous 2025 for the organization.

“He told Tom Brady he will never play for the Raiders again,” the unnamed G.M. said to NFL insider Jason LaCanfora. “That’s a fact. He told them he’ll retire before he ever plays for them again. But I’m not sure they’re actually going to trade him. Myles Garrett said the same thing last year, and we know how that ended up.”

Across seven seasons with the Raiders, Crosby boasts 439 career tackles, 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. The Raiders are slated to pick No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.