The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t any closer to solving their Maxx Crosby problem. Trade rumors continue to persist around the star defensive end. The Raiders continue to insist there is no trade coming. Either way, the price to get the Raiders not to hang up the phone remains high.

Like Micah Parsons-level high.

According to NFL insider Mike Florio, the Raiders are only willing to move Crosby at their asking price. What’s the price? The same type of package that the Dallas Cowboys wrestled away from the Green Bay Packers to part with Parsons.

Two first-round picks and a player.

Florio wasn’t certain what type of player would lead to a deal. But, he speculated it would need to be a starting-level talent. He also noted the quality of the first-round picks would be a factor. Picks from perennial contenders have lower value than perennial cellar-dwellers for obvious reasons.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter forecasted a similar trade package last week; though he didn’t believe the Raiders would trade Crosby, nor could they obtain a Micah Parsons-esque package, even if they wanted to do so.

“Do I think they want to trade him, no. Do I think he’ll be traded like AJ Brown [could be], that’ll change by the week … Any deal involving Maxx Crosby, I would think for the Raiders to make that deal, would take a first-round pick at minimum.”

Schefter held firm that the Raiders won’t trade Crosby. Florio somewhat disagrees, saying a deal could be struck if they get their price.

Meanwhile, the Raiders themselves continue to insist they have no interest in trading the superstar defender. General manager John Spytek reiterated their lack of interest in moving the pass rusher on Tuesday. Spytek expects Crosby in Silver and Black come September.

The rest of the league doesn’t share that expectation. From reports of teams bracing for movement to an NFL analyst suggesting trades involving George Pickens and the Cowboys, the professional football world has Maxx Crosby trade fever.

And the fever isn’t breaking anytime soon.

Trouble between Maxx Crosby and the Raiders?

Part of the trouble in pinning down potential compensation and suitors for Crosby is that no one knows whether he’s actually available.

The drama began when the Raiders shut down Crosby with two games to go. He reportedly stormed out of the building, unhappy with the decision. Though then-head coach Pete Carroll brushed it off as a player simply wanting to play through injury.

As it turns out, Carroll likely was right as Crosby not only went on IR but had knee surgery to boot.

Crosby trade rumors began anew when FOX’s Jay Glazer reported he was likely done in Las Vegas. According to NFL insider Jason LaCanfora, Crosby told Raiders minority owner Tom Brady he’d retire before playing for them again.

For his part, Crosby hasn’t publicly requested a trade, but he hasn’t denied that he requested one either. He was somewhat cryptic when he addressed the rumors on a recent appearance on The Herd hosted by Colin Cowherd.

“Now that I’m quiet, I’ve got random people making big statements for me and they’re like, ‘Oh, Maxx must have told them this,'” he told Cowherd. “For me, I just sit back and laugh because I know my truth and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don’t have to explain nothing to nobody.

“…All the noise, it’s news to me sometimes. I got up yesterday, or two days ago, I looked at my phone and now all of a sudden, I got a bunch of PR people talking about what Maxx is doing. I just laugh because if I address it, someone’s gonna pick apart what I say there. So, it’s a lose-lose. I’m just gonna keep doing what I’m doing.”

So Maxx Crosby is either suiting up for the Raiders in 2026. Or, he’s retiring and never playing for them again. Or, he’s getting traded. You decide.

But for the latter to happen, it’ll take two first-round picks and a player.