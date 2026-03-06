Maxx Crosby trade rumors: Report reveals teams to watch in potential deal for Raiders star

With free agency just days away, Maxx Crosby is arguably the most wanted man in the NFL. And multiple interested teams are reportedly lining up in an effort to acquire the elite Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher.

The Dallas Cowboys, in dire need of defensive playmakers, reportedly remain in the mix for Crosby’s services and are “closely monitoring the situation and remain very interested.” That is despite a recent report suggesting otherwise, according to The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini. But they’re not alone.

Russini also suggested the Baltimore Ravens are “a team to watch” in any potential trade for Crosby, while the Chicago Bears remain active on the trade market and are also looking to add a top defensive talent this offseason. The Bears secured an additional second-round pick in Thursday’s trade of receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, giving them four picks in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Maxx Crosby is drawing serious interest around the league,” Russini said Friday morning on X/Twitter. The Dallas Cowboys are closely monitoring the situation and remain very interested, while the Baltimore Ravens are also a team to watch. GMs believe the Las Vegas Raiders are willing to work on a deal.”

Russini’s news about the Cowboys’ continued interest in Crosby counters a Thursday report by former ESPN host Trey Wingo. He suggested Dallas had already backed off from the Raiders EDGE.

“Things are moving fast re Maxx Crosby,” Wingo said Thursday via X/Twitter. “Last night Dallas thought they were close to a deal but since then other teams have raised the ante and potentially are offering the Raiders 2 1st round picks. Expected Dallas to now shift their focus to Trey Hendrickson.”

NFL Network insider Jane Slater backed up Wingo’s report with her own reporting that a Cowboys team source told her their current stance is to not meet the Raiders’ reported asking price of two first-round draft picks for Crosby. And with a handful of NFL teams now vying for Crosby’s services, that price tag is not likely to come down anytime soon.

Dallas does have a wealth of draft capital to work with, including three first-round picks over the next two years following last season’s preseason trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys own the 12th and 20th overall picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, but just one first round pick in 2027 after trading another to acquire defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets prior to last year’s trade deadline.