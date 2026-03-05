The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly fielding trade offers for star defensive end Maxx Crosby this offseason. On Thursday, NFL analyst Trey Wingo provided an update on teams’ efforts to acquire Crosby.

“Things are moving fast re Maxx Crosby,” Wingo wrote on X. “Last night Dallas thought they were close to a deal but since then other teams have raised the ante and potentially are offering the Raiders 2 1st round picks [sic] Expected Dallas to now shift their focus to Trey Hendrickson.”

On Wednesday, CBS Sports Jonathan Jones reported that the Dallas Cowboys could be “best positioned” to land Crosby. However, it appears Dallas may now target free agent Trey Hendrickson instead.

Hendrickson is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and led the NFL in sacks in 2024. The Cincinnati Bengals opted not to use their franchise tag on Hendrickson this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent. While Hendrickson is a phenomenal talent, he wouldn’t bring the same accolades to Dallas as Crosby.

Crosby finished the 2025 campaign with 73 tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass deflections and an interception, despite suffering a knee injury in October and ultimately missing two games. Crosby also notched a career-high 28 tackles for loss.

He underwent knee surgery in January after being placed on injured reserve. Crosby reportedly wasn’t happy with the organization’s decision to put him on the IR. For now, Crosby is simply focused on his recovery.

“Now that I’m quiet, I’ve got random people making big statements for me,” Crosby said during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “They’re like, ‘Maxx must’ve told them this.’ For me, I just sit back and laugh because I know my truth, and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don’t have to explain nothing to nobody.

“I’m getting healthy. I’m in the building every single day. I’m in this building from 6 a.m. when it’s dark out, and I’m here until almost 2. … That’s all I care about, so all the noise, that’s news to me sometimes.”

Crosby is a two-time Second-Team All-Pro and has earned Pro Bowl honors five times. Insiders have speculated the Chicago Bears could be another team interested in trading for Crosby.