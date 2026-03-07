The Las Vegas Raiders have traded Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. Las Vegas will receive two first-round picks – one in 2026 and another in 2027.

Crosby was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, with multiple destinations emerging in conversation. The Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears were at the center of the rumor mill, but reports said the Raiders continued to hold strong with their asking price of two first-round picks.

Ultimately, the Ravens were willing to pay it, and the first big trade domino of the offseason has fallen. Crosby will head to Baltimore to anchor the pass rush on new head coach Jesse Minter’s defense. For Las Vegas, it will now get the No. 14 overall pick in 2026 in addition to the Ravens’ 2027 first-rounder.

Schefter later reported the Cowboys were willing to give up a first-rounder and a second-rounder for Crosby, which lines up with a report from NFL Network’s Jane Slater, who said Dallas was not willing to give up two firsts. However, the Raiders instead chose to go with the Ravens’ offer of two first-round selections, therefore meeting the rumored asking price.

The Raiders drafted Crosby in 2019 when they were in Oakland, and he quickly became a central part of the defense. He finished second in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, but he continued to get better from there.

All told, during his seven seasons with the Raiders, Crosby made five straight Pro Bowls and was a two-time Second Team All-Pro selection. This past season, he had 73 total tackles, a career-high 28 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks across 15 games. He notably missed the last two games of the season after the Raiders put him on season-ending injured reserve, which led him to ultimately leave the team facility.

From there, the rumors started to swirl about whether the Raiders would trade Maxx Crosby. At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Raiders general manager John Spytek said at the time, he expected Crosby to be on the roster in 2026. That didn’t stop the trade chatter from growing louder, though.

“I do,” Spytek told reporters in Indianapolis, via ESPN’s Ryan McFadden. “… Maxx is an elite player, and I’ve been very upfront from the start when I got here that we’re in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them.”