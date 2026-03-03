Mechanic explains real reason cool suits failed at COTA, points at NASCAR teams, not manufacturer

A technical analyst shared his thoughts on what was going on with the cool suits failing during the NASCAR race at COTA. In a video posted by Dirty Mo Overdrive, Bozi Tatarevic explained the issue with cool suits and what happens to a driver when the suit fails.

“Once the cool suit fails, that’s chilled and being circulated around, if the pump compressor unit in the cool suit system fails, then the liquid starts heating up because of what’s inside the car,” Tatarevic said. “What ends up happening is now not only do they not have cooling, but they now have this hot, almost boiling liquid circulating around their bodythat makes them sweat even more, dehydrates them and overheats them, which brings us to what we saw (on Sunday) with drivers falling out after they get out of the car.”

Tatarevic then explained why cool suits are failing and whether manufacturers need to change something in the suits. “The cool suit manufacturers have invested a lot in order to make their systems reliable,” he said. “What happens is that the teams tweak airflow to the cool suit systems and the cool suit system requirements themselves in order to maximize speed for the car.”

NASCAR insider calls out manufacturer for cool suit failure

Tatarevic also wrote an article about the cool suits for Motorsports (via Yahoo Sports) and said that the suits have a small box that is a mini air conditioning unit that has an input and output for a hose that runs over the chiller. He added that teams want to control the voltage to any accessory in the car because every power used to power electronics is power taken away from the engine and additional fuel.

During the COTA race on Sunday, multiple drivers, including Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger, reported cool suit failures. Allmendinger collapsed on pit road and was stretchered to the infield care center, and this led to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic sounding off on cool suit manufacturers.

“Who is in charge of making these things, like, at some point, don’t you have to have some pride in your work and your craftsmanship of ‘Hey, man, our product keeps sucking and breaking, and it’s cooking our drivers,'” Bianchi said on this week’s episode of The Teardown. “If I’m a competitor — seriously, someone needs to start a business, figure it out, and if you could figure out a cool shirt that doesn’t break, you’re gonna make money because whoever’s doing this now, it’s not working.”