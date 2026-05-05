Mel Kiper hypes Jeremiah Smith ahead of 2027 draft: ‘We’ve been waiting’

Mel Kiper Jr. has been talking about Jeremiah Smith for years. Now, he’s finally able to talk about the Ohio State star wide receiver as an actual draft prospect.

On the latest episode of ESPN’s First Draft podcast, Kiper made it clear that Smith has long been on the radar as one of the most talented wide receivers in college football. Even before he was eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft. And now that the Ohio State star is officially approaching that window, the hype is only growing louder.

“For many years, we were waiting for him to be draft eligible,” Kiper said, regarding the superstar pass-catcher. “Now, he is.”

That wait may have been worth it. Smith has already put together one of the most productive starts to a career in recent memory, totaling 2,558 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns since arriving in Columbus. The former No. 1 overall recruit from the 2024 cycle hasn’t just lived up to expectation, he’s exceeded them, emerging as a true No. 1 option in an offense that continues to churn out NFL-caliber receivers.

In Kiper’s eyes, Smith isn’t just another Buckeye wideout. He’s different: “He’s the guy that looks like the Julio Jones of the world,” Kiper added. “He looks like that type of elite player.”

That’s about as high of praise as it gets. Ohio State has built a reputation for producing first-round receivers, from Garrett Wilson to Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Marvin Harrison Jr. and most recently Carnell Tate. But according to multiple evaluators, Smith may top them all in terms of raw talent and projection at the next level.

That’s why his draft stock is already taking shape. Even in a quarterback-driven class, where names like Arch Manning will dominate early headlines, Kiper believes Smith will be firmly in the mix near the top of the board. In fact, he suggested Smith likely won’t fall outside the top three or four picks when it’s all said and done.

That’s not a bold take anymore. It’s becoming an expectation. The rise of wide receivers as premium assets only adds to that outlook. Teams across the NFL have increasingly prioritized elite pass-catchers, with multiple receivers going inside the top 10 in recent drafts. For a player like Smith, who combines size, production and high-end traits, that trend works in his favor.

With Julian Sayin set to deliver him the football again this season, the opportunity is there to elevate his profile even further. For now, the message from Kiper is simple. The wait is over. Jeremiah Smith is exactly what everyone thought he’d be.