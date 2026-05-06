Mel Kiper Jr. reveals why CJ Carr is a QB to 'keep a very close eye on' in 2027 NFL Draft

While looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, quarterbacks are drawing plenty of attention. Arch Manning and Dante Moore appear to be the headliners, but ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said he’s also watching plenty of others closely, including Notre Dame’s CJ Carr.

Kiper said Carr is someone to “keep a very close eye on” as he enters his second season as the Fighting Irish’s starting quarterback. He threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns, to six interceptions, as a redshirt freshman after winning the job during training camp.

Carr has the pedigree, according to Kiper, considering his grandfathers are legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and former Michigan safety Tom Curtis. But there is part of his game beyond the numbers that stand out to Kiper, notably the toughness he showed throughout the year.

“CJ Carr from Notre Dame, I watched him against Miami,” Kiper said on First Draft. “Remember that miraculous play when he kept on back, back, back? He was near midfield and he throws a touchdown pass, right? I saw him – we talk about Mendoza and taking hits and bouncing back up and no problem. CJ Carr took some major-league hits and it didn’t bother him. This kid’s a leader. He’s Lloyd Carr’s [grandson], former head coach at Michigan. Tom Curtis is as a grandfather. Tom Curtis played at Michigan, played with the Baltimore Colts in that Super Bowl year when they beat the Cowboys in the ’70 season.

“To me, CJ Carr, he doesn’t take sacks. He’s a guy who gets it done from the pocket. He can move around and create. I really like this kid. His accuracy to every level, his touch, his timing, he’s on point. I really like CJ Carr at Notre Dame.”

Mel Kiper Jr.: CJ Carr is an ‘athlete’

Following back-to-back losses to start the year – both games during which he threw an interception – Carr settled in well. During Notre Dame’s 10-game win streak to end the season, he threw for 2,227 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

In fact, during the final five games, Kiper noted Carr only took two sacks. That shows his ability to be decisive and get the ball out quickly. But despite operating largely out of the pocket, Carr can also extend plays with his legs, as evidenced by the aforementioned play against Miami in the season opener.

The athleticism also stands out to Kiper. Add in Carr’s starting experience he’ll get in 2026, and he could have an opportunity to separate himself from other players in the class, such as Julian Sayin.

“He can scoot a little bit,” Kiper said. “You get a 3rd and 8, it’s a first down. He’s an athlete and he’s a smart kid. CJ Carr will be a guy to keep a very close eye on because he’ll be at 24, 25, 26 starts – whatever it’s going to be – at the end of this year. He’ll have enough starts.

“We’ll be interested to see. Julian Sayin’s the other third-year sophomore. So we’ll be watching Sayin and Carr. I personally like Carr a little bit better right now.”