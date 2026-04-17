Mel Kiper Jr. reveals why he was 'a little surprised' Ty Simpson declared for 2026 NFL Draft

Following his first season as Alabama’s starter, Ty Simpson faced a decision. He could return to school for another year or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft as part of a class with multiple quarterback questions.

Simpson had one of the highest-profile decisions of this draft cycle. Speaking with On3’s Chris Low earlier this offseason, Simpson confirmed he had opportunities to earn big NIL money elsewhere, but cited his loyalty to Alabama. As a result, he declared for the draft and appears to be the clear No. 2-ranked quarterback prospect behind Fernando Mendoza. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. also projected Simpson to go in the first round.

But those NIL opportunities are why Kiper said he was “a little surprised” Simpson chose to declare for the draft. Kiper also pointed out the chatter about next year’s draft class, as well as the fact Simpson is in the conversation to be a first-round pick this year, as potential factors.

“I just think [with] the NIL, it’s good that these guys have more time to play,” Kiper said Thursday on a conference call with reporters. “That’s why I was a little surprised Ty Simpson didn’t play another year. He could have gone to Miami and got a lot of money, evidently, right? Well, he decided to come out. He wanted to never leave Alabama, but he only has 15 starts.

“So he could have benefited from another year, but he probably figures, ‘Hey, next year’s draft, I got seven, eight quarterbacks next year. I could get lost in the shuffle there a little bit, too. It’ll be a little more difficult. I’m the second quarterback this year. Great.'”

Simpson’s lack of starting experience has been a major point of discussion throughout the pre-draft process. He only had one year as the starter even though he spent three years in a reserve role and learned the Alabama offense. In 2025, he completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns, to five interceptions, across 15 games.

Mel Kiper Jr.: Draft prospects ‘get all the opinions’

With players now able to earn money at the college level thanks to NIL and revenue-sharing, more players appear to be staying in school to gain experience. That includes Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who was viewed as the potential QB2 before returning to the Ducks. However, he told On3 in January that NIL was not the driving factor in his decision.

Still, Mel Kiper Jr. acknowledged how informed draft prospects’ decisions are when they declare. They hear opinions from all sides, which is important to make sure it’s the right call.

“Again, you just have to weigh all the factors and these kids have to make decisions,” Kiper said. “They got enough people to talk to. When you make a decision, I’ve always said that you can talk to your agent can talk to all these people, your family can talk to people.

“Everybody’s going to give you opinions. You get all the opinions, you put it all together, you make an educated decision and that’s what they all should do, whether it was 25 years ago or now.”