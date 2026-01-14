Mel Kiper reluctant to go all-in on Ty Simpson in 2026 NFL Draft due to one major concern

At the midway point of his first season as starting quarterback at Alabama, Ty Simpson looked like a surefire top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Simpson’s stock has since faded after a rocky second half to his and the Crimson Tide’s campaign.

Still, in a quarterback class considered to be dry on high-end talent, Simpson could hear his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during Round 1 of the NFL Draft. ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. acknowledged Wednesday that Simpson coming off the board in Round 1 is still very much a possibility. However, Kiper is concerned about Simpson’s limited reps during his time in Tuscaloosa.

“He could be. Trinidad Chambliss will be in that mix as well,” Kiper said. “Ty Simpson was having a really good year. The offensive line let him down, he had no running game and Ryan Williams didn’t have the year we expected at wide receiver. Ty Simpson’s had some turnovers, some fumbles, but he didn’t get a lot of help.

“Only 23 years of age but only 15 starts. That’s a risky, dangerous number coming into the NFL when looking at the history of guys with that number of those starts. Most of those guys were disappointments. Ty Simpson, hey, he’s gonna be a first-round pick potentially, Trinidad Chambliss will be right there vying with him but 15 starts, for me, is not enough.”

Ty Simpson passes up big NIL offers to go pro in 2026

Simpson, 23, officially filled out the paperwork Tuesday to enter the NFL Draft. Simpson opted to go pro rather than entering the Transfer Portal and returning to college for one more season. He told On3‘s Chris Low that schools such as Miami, Tennessee and Ole Miss had interest and offered him massive NIL deals.

“I really felt good with my decision to go pro, but that amount of money to play college football again for what amounts to about eight months makes you stop and think,” Simpson said. “I remember my parents telling me that $6 million was more than they had made the whole time they had been married, but the thing they wanted most for me was to be happy.”

So, Simpson will take his 15 starts worth of film and begin preparing for the NFL Draft. Simpson this past season threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions on 64.5% passing.

Over the last decade, just three quarterbacks with 15 for fewer starts have been selected in the first round: Anthony Richardson, Mitchell Trubisky and Dwayne Haskins. But if Dante Moore returns to Oregon in 2026, Simpson just might himself the second-best option behind presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Of the teams picking inside the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns are expected to be in the market for a quarterback. Depending on what happens in free agency, one of those could be a potential landing spot for Simpson.