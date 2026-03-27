Mel Kiper shuts down Ty Simpson to Browns talk, pounds table for Shedeur Sanders as QB1 in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns own picks No. 6 and No. 24 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Though the Browns have questions at the quarterback position, Mel Kiper Jr. doesn’t see Cleveland as a possible landing spot for Alabama‘s Ty Simpson.

On Thursday’s edition of “First Draft” on ESPN, Field Yates mentioned the Browns as one of the teams that should be evaluating Simpson. Kiper pushed back, going to bat for Shedeur Sanders as QB1 in Cleveland.

“The Jets have to be figuring out Ty Simpson,” Kiper said. “The Steelers have to figure out Ty Simpson. And certainly Arizona does if they want to try to trade back in and get him.”

Yates responded, “The Browns as well. The Browns, by the way, need to try to figure out Ty Simpson as well.”

Kiper cut off Yates and said, “The Browns don’t have to worry about Ty Simpson. They have a better quarterback than Ty Simpson in Shedeur Sanders. Don’t go there.”

Mel Kiper Jr. on potential Ty Simpson teams:



“The #Browns don't have to worry about Ty Simpson. They got a better QB than Ty Simpson in Shedeur Sanders. Don’t go there.”



(via ‘First Draft’ on ESPN) pic.twitter.com/h5JocKeSRT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 26, 2026

Mel Kiper remains a supporter of Shedeur Sanders

Kiper has been a vocal supporter of Sanders, his No. 1 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. He strongly believed Sanders to be a first-round talent; the NFL disagreed.

Sanders came off the board in Round 5 at pick No. 144 overall. He opened his rookie season third on the quarterback depth chart behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. Flacco started the first four games of the season. Cleveland traded him to the Cincinnati Bengals, opening the door for Gabriel to start.

Gabriel went 1-5 in six starts before making way for Sanders, who was under center for the final seven games. The Browns went 3-4 with Sanders at quarterback, finishing 5-12. Sanders threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on 56.6% passing.

Kiper saw enough to rate Sanders over Simpson, the consensus No. 2 overall quarterback in this year’s draft behind Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza. It’s unknown if Cleveland has interest in Simpson, but it appears there’s one team that does.

The New York Jets, another team in need of a franchise quarterback, own picks No. 2 and No. 16 in the first round. Simpson is scheduled to have a private workout with the Jets on Friday.